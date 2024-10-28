ARC Functional Safety Processor Software
Many software components are required for customers to build their safety critical solutions. From a basic certified runtime library to a software test library necessary to achieve ASIL certification levels where redundant hardware is not present, to a set of components required to manage SoC level safety escalations, diagnostic error injection, test execution and fault detection time intervals (among other functions), Synopsys provides a comprehensive software offering.
The functional safety (FuSa) software components in conjunction with Synopsys’ ASIL certified MetaWare Development Tools for Safety and industry leading ARC® FS processors provide comprehensive ASIL compliant solutions which dramatically reduce customers’ risk and SoC certification effort.
The FuSa software portfolio supports of a number of software components:
* Synopsys ARC Safety Management Library comprising test, fault, and watchdog manager units, example MCAL layer code and complex drivers to ease AUTOSAR integration
* Synopsys ARC Software Test Library (STL) implements an external software safety mechanism for ASIL certification where redundant hardware is not present
* Synopsys ARC FuSa C runtime library building blocks for safety-critical applications
