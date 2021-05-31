The DesignWare® ARC® HS46FS, HS46FSx4, HS47DFS, HS47DFSx4, HS48FS, and HS48FSx4 functional safety processors simplify development of highperformance safety-critical applications and accelerates ISO 26262 certification of automotive system-on-chips (SoCs). The ASIL D Ready processors feature a pre-verified dual-core lockstep implementation including a self -checking safety monitor. There is also an option to run the cores in performance mode for ASIL B or non-automotive applications requiring higher performance based on the same design.

Within the processors the interrupt controller, watchdog timer, and options such as cluster DMA and FPU are tightly coupled to the core and are instantiated within the main and shadow core for full redundancy.

The ARC HS Functional Safety processors are supported with comprehensive safety documentation including FMEDA reports and the ARC MetaWare Toolkit for Safety with ASIL D Ready certified compiler to generate ISO 26262 compliant code.