ARC HS48 quad-core processor with ASIL-B/ASIL-D support for functional safety applications
Within the processors the interrupt controller, watchdog timer, and options such as cluster DMA and FPU are tightly coupled to the core and are instantiated within the main and shadow core for full redundancy.
The ARC HS Functional Safety processors are supported with comprehensive safety documentation including FMEDA reports and the ARC MetaWare Toolkit for Safety with ASIL D Ready certified compiler to generate ISO 26262 compliant code.
