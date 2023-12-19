ARC-V RMX-500 power efficient 32-bit RISC-V processor for embedded applications
The ARC-V RMX-500 processors are based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA). The processors feature an efficent 5-stage pipeline that provides excellent throughput for embedded applications.
The ARC-V RMX-500 features up to 64KB of level 1 (L1) instruction & data cache and up to 2MB each of closely coupled instruction and data memories (CCM).
The DSP-enhanced RMX-500D cores include an optimized DSP implementation that features support for fixed-point DSP datatypes and vector operations.
To enable easy DSP software development, the ARC MetaWare Development Toolkit features a rich DSP software library and the included C/C++ Compiler supports commonly used DSP datatypes for easy algorithm programming.
