ARINC 429 IP Core implements ARINC 429 standard. IP Core contains Rx and Tx processing blocks, Controller Block, Internal Memory and External Memory Interfaces. A429 IP communicates with CPU (Central Processing Unit) and external memory through AXI interface.



IP Core uses AXI interface as internal local bus. AXI interface is 32-bit data bus which has 32-bit addressing, 32-bit read and write channel. IP supports to 32 receive channel number and

16 transmit channel number.



The IP is designed to be compatible with DO-254. ARINC 429 IP is field approved.