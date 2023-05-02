XIP2201B from Xiphera is an Intellectual Property (IP) core for Ascon [1] authenticated encryption with associated data (AEAD) and hashing.



It supports three variants of AEAD as well as two variants of hashing and extendable output functions (XOF). Notably, XIP2201B provides three different cryptographic primitives all in one IP core. Ascon was selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to be standardized as the lightweight cryptographic algorithm [2].



XIP2201B for authenticated encryption and decryption, hashing, and extendable output function operation for all Ascon variants defined in [1].



Ascon was selected as the lightweight cryptographic algorithm by NIST [2] and can thus be expected to see usage in the coming years. The algorithm itself is optimised to be small in size, support many features, and be especially efficient with small inputs.



The XIP2201B is optimised for both moderate resource usage and fast computation.

