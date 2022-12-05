PowerVR Neural Network Accelerator - The ultimate solution for high-end neural networks acceleration
ASIL-D Certified subset of Standard C Library suitable for safety critical applications
Many software components are required for customers to build their safety critical solutions. From a basic certified runtime library to a software test library necessary to achieve ASIL certification levels where redundant hardware is not present, to a set of components required to manage SoC level safety escalations, diagnostic error injection, test execution and fault detection time intervals (among other functions), Synopsys provides a comprehensive software offering
The functional safety (FuSa) software components in conjunction with Synopsys’ ASIL certified MetaWare Development Tools for Safety and industry leading ARC® FS processors provide comprehensive ASIL compliant solutions which dramatically reduce customers’ risk and SoC certification effort
The FuSa software portfolio supports of a number of software components:
Synopsys ARC Safety Management Library comprising test, fault, and watchdog manager units, example MCAL layer code and complex drivers to ease AUTOSAR integration
Synopsys ARC Software Test Library (STL) implement an external software safety mechanism for ASIL certification where redundant hardware is not present
Synopsys ARC FuSa C runtime library building blocks for safety-critical applications
