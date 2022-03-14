Automotive-Compliant MIPI CSI-2 Controller
Synopsys’ DesignWare MIPI CSI-2 Host Controller IP along with DesignWare MIPI CSI-2 Device Controller, I3C Controller, C-PHY/D-PHY, and D-PHY provide a complete camera interface IP solution that enables designers to lower their risk and cost of integrating the MIPI CSI-2 interface into image sensors, application processors, bridge integrated circuits (ICs) and multimedia coprocessors, while improving time-to-market.
