AV1/HEVC/AVC/VP9 (Decoder only) Dual-core Video Codec HW IP
WAVE677DV PX4 is based on WAVE6 architecture, the latest C&M video architecture. WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high-performance and high-quality codec IP. In order to achieve improved encoding image quality, WAVE6 encoding tools have been enhanced from WAVE5 encoding tools. The additional improvements in WAVE6 architecture are shown in the following as well:
▶ Improved bandwidth efficiency
▶ Reduced external memory size & latency during the encoding process
▶ Competitive IP size & single clock design
WAVE677DV PX4 is a favorable video IP solution for edge servers (video transcoding, data center, and video analytics), mobile devices, GPU, automotive, surveillance, AR/VR, and various consumer devices.
