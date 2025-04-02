Process Detector (For DVFS and monitoring process variation), TSMC N7
AV1/HEVC/AVC/VP9 Video Codec HW IP 8K30fps@550MHz
WAVE6331 is based on New WAVE6 architecture which is the latest C&M video architecture. New WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high-performance and high-quality encoder IP. In order to achieve improved encoding image quality, WAVE6 encoding tools have been enhanced from WAVE5 encoding tools. The additional improvements in WAVE6 architecture are shown in the following as well:
▶ Improved bandwidth efficiency
▶ Reduced external memory size & latency during the encoding process
▶ Competitive IP size & single-clock domain design
WAVE637DV is a favorable video IP solution for edge servers (video transcoding, data center, and video analytics), mobile devices, GPU, automotive, surveillance, AR/VR, and various consumer devices.
