WAVE6031 is a 4K multi-standard video decoder HW IP that supports AV1, HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, and VP9 video codec standard. It provides 4K120fps@500MHz real-time decoding performance with a single-core solution.



WAVE6031 is based on New WAVE6 architecture which is the latest C&M video architecture. The WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high-performance. The additional improvements in WAVE6 architecture are shown in the following as well:



▶ Improved bandwidth efficiency

▶ Reduced external memory size & latency

▶ Competitive IP size & single-clock domain design



WAVE6031 is a favorable video IP solution for edge servers (data center, and video analytics), mobile devices, DTV/STB, Automotive, AR/VR, and various consumer devices.

