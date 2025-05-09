Display Port v1.4 Tx PHY & Controller IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 12FFC
AV1/HEVC/AVC/VP9 Video Decoder HW IP 8K30fps@500MHz
WAVE6031 is based on New WAVE6 architecture which is the latest C&M video architecture. The WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high-performance. The additional improvements in WAVE6 architecture are shown in the following as well:
▶ Improved bandwidth efficiency
▶ Reduced external memory size & latency
▶ Competitive IP size & single-clock domain design
WAVE6031 is a favorable video IP solution for edge servers (data center, and video analytics), mobile devices, DTV/STB, Automotive, AR/VR, and various consumer devices.
