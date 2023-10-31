Packetcraft's Bluetooth 5.2 / 5.1 / 5.0 / 4.2 Low Energy Controller IP, (PC-BLE-C5.2), is a highly optimized, comprehensive and flexible solution for integration into SoCs/ASSPs. Offered in full source code form, licensees have maximum freedom to ensure product differentiation and customization.



Packetcraft’s innovation and first-to-market Bluetooth qualifications support customers with early access to new features and mature extensively tested solutions.



Packetcraft Controller sets a high bar for embedded software features, robustness and efficiency. Packetcraft Controller implements a Bluetooth 5.2 / 5.1 / 5.0 / 4.2 link layer with optional IEEE 802.15.4 MAC, using a common radio event scheduler for simultaneous multi-protocol operation. Packetcraft Controller is ideal for Bluetooth chip companies looking to accelerate time-to-market with full access to source code.



When combined with Packetcraft Host and/or Packetcraft LC3, licensees receive a comprehensive, fully-integrated BLE solution from a single software supplier complemented with exceptional support. Also offered is Packetcraft Controller Tester, a versatile tool for testing the link layer and 15.4 MAC. This Python-based tool includes scripts implementing thousands of test cases for Bluetooth qualification, with optional support for hundreds more Packetcraft developed test cases.



Packetcraft continues to invest in the latest Bluetooth and UWB software stacks and solutions, see other related offerings for host, controller, audio codecs, and test tools.



Packetcraft, Inc

With several hundred million devices enabled, Packetcraft continues to deliver a legacy of extensively used and well-tested embedded software and protocol stacks for Bluetooth Low Energy. Packetcraft prides itself on both efficient design and achieving first-to-market qualifications which help ensure their customers are at the leading-edge for product innovation and distinction. Packetcraft’s leadership in Bluetooth LE began in 2009 with the founding of Wicentric, continued through Arm’s ownership in 2015, and is maintained today as new technological innovations such as LE Audio and Auracast, PAwR/ESL, and Channel Sounding come to market.