Ultra-low-power RF transceiver IP designed to meet 2.4GHz standards, including Bluetooth EDR, BLE, 802.15.4 and proprietary protocols.

IcyTRX-DM achieves the industry's lowest power consumption along with state-of-the-art performance (sensitivity, interference rejection) and minimal cost.



Thanks to built-in LDOs, fully programmable modem and interface compatible with leading BT baseband controllers, icyTRX-DM is optimised for easy integration into ASICs and SOCs.