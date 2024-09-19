Bluetooth Dual Mode PHY IP
IcyTRX-DM achieves the industry's lowest power consumption along with state-of-the-art performance (sensitivity, interference rejection) and minimal cost.
Thanks to built-in LDOs, fully programmable modem and interface compatible with leading BT baseband controllers, icyTRX-DM is optimised for easy integration into ASICs and SOCs.
View Bluetooth Dual Mode PHY IP full description to...
- see the entire Bluetooth Dual Mode PHY IP datasheet
- get in contact with Bluetooth Dual Mode PHY IP Supplier
Block Diagram of the Bluetooth Dual Mode PHY IP IP Core
BLE IP
- BLE v5.4 RF IP in TSMC22 ULP
- Ceva-Waves Bluetooth 5.4 Low Energy Baseband Controller / Link Layer, software and profiles
- Bluetooth 5.4 LE Controller with Link Layer, optional 802.15.4 MAC, early access to Channel Sounding
- Bluetooth low energy v5.4 Baseband Controller, Protocol Software Stack and Profiles IP
- Ceva-Waves Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles
- Bluetooth Dual Mode (Classic & BLE ) v5.3 Protocol Software Stack and Profiles IP