Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) RF IP provides a transceiver designed for Bluetooth Smart applications. It is compliant with the BLE specification (part of Bluetooth 5.2, volume- 6) and supports GFSK modulation and demodulation. When combined with the Bluetooth Smart baseband and controller, this IP serves as a complete Bluetooth Smart solution. A Slave Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) is used for connection to baseband or external MCU. Besides, this RF IP integrates on-chip Balun and TX/RX switch to save BOM. Moreover, LDOs and XO have been built in for power and clock generation.