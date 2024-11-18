Camera 3DNR IP - AMUR (ME based)
The anti-ghost block is included in AMUR to minimize ghosting. AMUR provides Digital Video Port(DVP) and AXI interface for the real-time processing. AMUR could be used by single IP and also be integrated with BTREE's other ISP IPs.
Video Demo of the Camera 3DNR IP - AMUR (ME based)
