AMUR is a 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) IP that effectively reduces noise in digital images. It is optimized for low light environment. AMUR uses Motion Estimation (ME) method to suppress a digital image deterioration.

The anti-ghost block is included in AMUR to minimize ghosting. AMUR provides Digital Video Port(DVP) and AXI interface for the real-time processing. AMUR could be used by single IP and also be integrated with BTREE's other ISP IPs.