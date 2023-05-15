Arasan’s Controller Area Network – Flexible Data-Light (CAN-FD Light) Controller IP implements the CAN FD-Light (CIA 604-1) protocol. It can be integrated into devices that require CAN-FD-Light connectivity commonly used in sensors and actuators for the automotive and industrial applications.



Arasan’s CAN-FD-Light Controller core is easy to integrate with the Host processor using AMBA-APB standard interface. This highly configurable design supports programmable Interrupts, data and baud rates, acceptance filters & buffering schemes specific to the application.

