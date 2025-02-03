The Controller Area Network (CAN) is a highly reliable serial bus protocol defined in the Bosch CAN specifications for standard CAN 2.0B and CAN FD, as well as ISO 11898-1:2024.



The TES CAN Flexible Data-Rate Controller IP core is a Hardware IP core written in VHDL. The core is intended for use in a System-on-Chip (SoC) environment and FPGAs. It can be integrated into a wide range of applications and target technologies.