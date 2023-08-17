CAN-SEC Acceleration Engine
Arasan’s CAN-SEC Acceleration Engine core is easy to integrate with the Host processor using AMBA-APB, AHB_Lite or AMBA-AXI standard interface. This highly configurable design supports programmable Interrupts, data and baud rates, acceptance filters & buffering schemes specific to the application.
Block Diagram of the CAN-SEC Acceleration Engine IP Core
Video Demo of the CAN-SEC Acceleration Engine IP Core
Arasan, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for all things mobile, including automobiles released its 2’nd generation of CAN IP FPGA demo video.