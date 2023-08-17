Arasan’s CAN-SEC Acceleration Engine Core implements the CAN-XL Protocol (CiA 610-1), CAN-XL Addon Part 1-Simple/Extercontent Indication (CiA 613-1), and CAN-XL Addon Part 2-Security (CiA 613- 2) Protocols.



Arasan’s CAN-SEC Acceleration Engine core is easy to integrate with the Host processor using AMBA-APB, AHB_Lite or AMBA-AXI standard interface. This highly configurable design supports programmable Interrupts, data and baud rates, acceptance filters & buffering schemes specific to the application.



