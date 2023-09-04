Arasan’s most advanced CAN-XL Controller Core performs serial communication as per CAN 2.0, CAN-FD & CAN-XL Specifications. It also supports original Bosch Protocol & ISO 11898 specifications for TTCAN (Time Triggered Operation) as specified in ISO11898-4. The design is fully optimized to support AUTOSAR and SAE J1939 specifications. Arasan’s CAN-XL Controller core is easy to integrate with the Host processor using AMBA-AXI standard interface. This highly configurable design supports programmable Interrupts, data and baud rates, acceptance filters & buffering schemes specific to the application.