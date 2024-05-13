32-bit CPU IP core supporting ISO 26262 ASIL B level functional safety for automotive applications
Capless LDO regulator in TSMC 22ULL 1.8V
View Capless LDO regulator in TSMC 22ULL 1.8V full description to...
- see the entire Capless LDO regulator in TSMC 22ULL 1.8V datasheet
- get in contact with Capless LDO regulator in TSMC 22ULL 1.8V Supplier
LDO IP
- LDO Voltage Regulator, 30 mA, Adjustable 0.45 V to 0.9 V Output
- LDO Voltage Regulator, 250 mA, Adjustable 0.45 V to 0.9 V Output
- Analog Front End: 16x 12-bit 200 MSPS ADCs, 14x Voltage DACs, 4x 250 MSPS DACs, 4x TVM, LDO
- Analog Front End: 2x 12-bit 4 GSPS IQ ADCs, 2x 12-bit 8GSPS IQ DACs, bandgap, temp sensor, PLL, 4 x LDO
- LDO Linear Voltage Regulator
- Ultra-low quiescent LDO voltage regulator in TSMC 22ULL