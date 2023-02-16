Cascoded GaN high voltage driver
The driver state is controlled by a differential pair (INP and INM) of 5-V CMOS logic signals; this signalling scheme provides rejection of common-mode noise. Due to the on-chip pre-driver, the drive-current requirement for the INP and INM pins is small. STAR2040 incorporates a variety of monitoring and safety features, such as: (1) an integrated protection diode for the drain node; (2) an integrated analog temperature sensor; (3) a tunable rise/fall-time control circuit; and (4) monitoring capability for the drain, gate, and source nodes. Because of its high current capability, low on-resistance, and high switching frequency, STAR2040 is ideally suited for high-current, high-voltage switching converter applications that require the use of GaN (or SiC) devices. This potentially includes applications such as electric vehicles, high-current appliances, and power supplies for laptop computers.
