STAR2040 is a CMOS cascode driver circuit designed for use with high-current GaN (or SiC) power FET devices. It can be operated with 20 A of current, with a typical on-resistance of <15 milliohms. In a typical usage scenario, the driver can achieve a switching frequency as high as 2 MHz. This permits the use of small external passive components in switching converter applications, and hence a low BOM. The driver is implemented in a standard 5-V CMOS process, without the need for any special high-voltage devices. It requires a single 5-V power supply (VDD).



The driver state is controlled by a differential pair (INP and INM) of 5-V CMOS logic signals; this signalling scheme provides rejection of common-mode noise. Due to the on-chip pre-driver, the drive-current requirement for the INP and INM pins is small. STAR2040 incorporates a variety of monitoring and safety features, such as: (1) an integrated protection diode for the drain node; (2) an integrated analog temperature sensor; (3) a tunable rise/fall-time control circuit; and (4) monitoring capability for the drain, gate, and source nodes. Because of its high current capability, low on-resistance, and high switching frequency, STAR2040 is ideally suited for high-current, high-voltage switching converter applications that require the use of GaN (or SiC) devices. This potentially includes applications such as electric vehicles, high-current appliances, and power supplies for laptop computers.