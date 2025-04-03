The automotive-grade Rambus CryptoManager Core CC-7xx family is a standalone symmetric cipher-only subsystem of the CryptoManager Hub CH-7xx. The CC-7xx products are designed to address use cases needing a collection of symmetric ciphers bundled behind an AMBA based multi-channel DMA capable interface. Supports ISO 21434/26262 and implements ASIL-B or ASIL-D safety logic.



The baseline CC-730B offers NIST CAVP hardware classic cryptographic accelerators (AES, SHA-2, SHA-3) standard and optional ciphers/hash (ChaCha20, Poly1305) behind a highly efficient multi-channel DMA based AMBA interface, and ASIL-B safety logic.



Additional options offer OSCCA SM2/3/4, Side-Channel (DPA & FIA) protection and/or ASIL-D safety logic.