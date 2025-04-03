CC-7xx CryptoManager Core
The baseline CC-730B offers NIST CAVP hardware classic cryptographic accelerators (AES, SHA-2, SHA-3) standard and optional ciphers/hash (ChaCha20, Poly1305) behind a highly efficient multi-channel DMA based AMBA interface, and ASIL-B safety logic.
Additional options offer OSCCA SM2/3/4, Side-Channel (DPA & FIA) protection and/or ASIL-D safety logic.
View CC-7xx CryptoManager Core full description to...
- see the entire CC-7xx CryptoManager Core datasheet
- get in contact with CC-7xx CryptoManager Core Supplier
Hardware Security Module IP
- RT-640 Embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) for Automotive ASIL-B
- RT-645 Embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) for Automotive ASIL-D
- Hardware Security Module (HSM)
- Secure-IC's Securyzr™ Hardware Security Module (HSM) for Automotive
- Embedded Hardware Security Module (EVITA-Full Compliant)
- Root of Trust eSecure module for SoC security