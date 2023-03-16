The Creonic CCSDS high performance wideband demodulator performs all tasks of an inner receiver. It allows for processing symbol rates of 500 Msymb/s on state-of-the-art FPGAs. The demodulator expects the quantized, complex baseband samples from ananalog-digital-converter (ADC) and recovers timing, frequency and phase of the complex mapped symbols. In addition, the core handles PL frame recovery and PL deframing. The output inter-face of the demodulator perfectly fits the Creonic CCSDS forward error correction IP core that implements a Serial Concatenated Convolutional Code (SCCC) decoding.