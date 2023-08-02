The Creonic CCSDS high performance modulator performs all tasks of an inner transmitter. The modulator expects SCCC (Serial Concatenated Convolutional Code) encoded frames as input and performs mapping, PhysicalLayer (PL) framing and modulation. In addition, the core performs baseband interpolation and output gain adjustment. The output of the core is designed to be followed by a DAC and RF front end.
CCSDS 131.2 Wideband Modulator
CCSDS 131.2 Wideband Modulator
CCSDS 131.2 Wideband Modulator
