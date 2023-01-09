CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Decoder & Encoder
AR4JA LDPC decoder uses Min-Sum algorithm to perform decoding. Min-Sum algorithm is an iterative algorithm that progresses to convergence through two updates: check node update, and variable node update. Check node update is evaluated by calculating the minimums and signs of all connected variable nodes. Then variable node update takes place. Processing is done layer by layer until all layers and iterations are completed.
