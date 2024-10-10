Centralized Network Configurator or CNC is a component used in Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) networks. The CNC monitors data streams while coordinating and managing network configuration. The Comcores CNC is based on the stream reservation protocol (802.1 Qcc) to optimize the efficient use of network resources and provide Quality of Service (QoS).



The software component of the CNC can give solutions for complex tasks such as Topology selection, Traffic type assignment, Routing, Scheduling and Bandwidth allocation.



The Comcores CNC targets TSN nodes such as endpoints and switches. It receives stream requests, collects the capabilities of the network entities, calculates the optimal configuration, and applies the configuration to the network entities.



Comcores CNC is demonstrated on a Raspberry Pi model B revision 1.2 and the machine hosting CNC must support a Linux operating system. Comcores CNC is a software solution suitable for targeting the configuration of Ethernet switches and endpoints in TSN networks.