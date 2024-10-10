Centralized Network Configurator (CNC) for TSN nodes such as endpoints and Switches
The software component of the CNC can give solutions for complex tasks such as Topology selection, Traffic type assignment, Routing, Scheduling and Bandwidth allocation.
The Comcores CNC targets TSN nodes such as endpoints and switches. It receives stream requests, collects the capabilities of the network entities, calculates the optimal configuration, and applies the configuration to the network entities.
Comcores CNC is demonstrated on a Raspberry Pi model B revision 1.2 and the machine hosting CNC must support a Linux operating system. Comcores CNC is a software solution suitable for targeting the configuration of Ethernet switches and endpoints in TSN networks.
View Centralized Network Configurator (CNC) for TSN nodes such as endpoints and Switches full description to...
- see the entire Centralized Network Configurator (CNC) for TSN nodes such as endpoints and Switches datasheet
- get in contact with Centralized Network Configurator (CNC) for TSN nodes such as endpoints and Switches Supplier