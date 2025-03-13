Modern Audio DSP, designed for battery operated, high-performance, audio and voice applications
CH-6xx CryptoManager Hub
The baseline CH-630 offers NIST CAVP hardware classic cryptographic accelerators (AES, SHA-2, SHA-3, RSA, ECC), a NIST certified TRNG behind a highly efficient multi-channel DMA based AMBA interface. Supports FIPS 140-3/SESIP/PSA RoT.
Additional SKUs in the family offer baseline functionality plus OSCCA SM2/3/4, Full Quantum Safe Boot & Crypto (ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA, LMA, XMSS), Caliptra RoTM and/or Side-Channel (DPA, FIA) protection.
View CH-6xx CryptoManager Hub full description to...
- see the entire CH-6xx CryptoManager Hub datasheet
- get in contact with CH-6xx CryptoManager Hub Supplier
Security Engine IP
- MACsec Engine, 1G to 100G Single-Port
- Multi-Protocol Crypto Packet Engine, Low Power, Bus Attached
- Multi-Protocol Crypto Engine
- Multi-Protocol Crypto Engine with Classification
- MACsec Engine, 1G to 25G, Full Duplex, Integrated
- RT-660-FPGA DPA-Resistant Hardware Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140