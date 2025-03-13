The Rambus CryptoManager Hub CH-6xx is the next generation of flexible and configurable cryptographic family of accelerator cores. CH-6xx designs target embedding in customer or Rambus provided Root of Trust security modules. The CH-6xx products address markets where customers do not need a full-fledged Root of Trust or have their own Root of Trust solution but still require state-of-the-art advanced crypto cores running behind one dedicated bus.



The baseline CH-630 offers NIST CAVP hardware classic cryptographic accelerators (AES, SHA-2, SHA-3, RSA, ECC), a NIST certified TRNG behind a highly efficient multi-channel DMA based AMBA interface. Supports FIPS 140-3/SESIP/PSA RoT.



Additional SKUs in the family offer baseline functionality plus OSCCA SM2/3/4, Full Quantum Safe Boot & Crypto (ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA, LMA, XMSS), Caliptra RoTM and/or Side-Channel (DPA, FIA) protection.