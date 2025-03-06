The agileCAM is a Ring Oscillator (RO) based clock attack monitor designed to detect clock attacks due to violation of the set-up time requirements of critical circuits. agileCAM can detect attacks based on changes in clock frequency, clock hold, and clock glitch errors. Additionally, it provides a relative frequency measurement of the monitored clock with programmable alarm thresholds. The RO-based scheme is easily configurable depending on the frequency of the input clock and provides an area- and power-efficient solution. The agileCAM requires calibration and storage of the RO oscillation frequency at ATE testing of the device. It is ideally suited for security and monitoring in applications such as in IoT, Security, Automotive, Medical, AI and general SoCs and ASICs.