Synopsys’ Controller IP for Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread, and Zigbee delivers secure, concurrent wireless connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as wireless headsets, wearables, industrial, smart homes, smart cities, automotive and Electronic Shelf Labels. The controller incorporates advanced data encryption and random number generation for secure wireless connections as well as allows multiple simultaneous connections between supported protocols in a single instantiation. The IP

supports all features up to and including the Bluetooth 5.4 standard, including the latest Periodic Advertising with Responses (PAwR) enhancement for Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and other applications. It provides validated interoperability with several leading Host software stacks through a physical or a virtual Host Controller Interface (HCI).

The IP is delivered as RTL and corresponding firmware to an optimized IP partition to minimize system power dissipation and allow for functionality upgrades through software updates. The firmware runs on an external processor that can either be a dedicated processor or host processor. The controller is thoroughly tested and qualified in accordance with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) and Thread Group procedures and is compliant with the Zigbee specification. Integrating IP that adheres to industry standards enables designers to deliver energy-efficient IoT SoCs with less risk and accelerated time-to-market.

Synopsys IP is a product of years of analog and RF design experience, and a broad portfolio of silicon-proven IP shipping in volume, provides a robust wireless IP solution ready for integration into advanced SoC designs

