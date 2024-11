The ICADCSAR101_GF22FDX from InCirT GmbH is a compact, and ultralow-power 8bit ADC designed in GF 22nm FDSOI. The ADC can have sampling speeds up to 100MSPS and supports analog input frequencies up to its nyquist bandwidth. The compact design of the ADC results in occupying only 0.005mm2 chip area. The ADC consumes 400uW from 0.8V supply at 64MSPS sampling speed.