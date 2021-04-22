FPGA Evaluation Platforms for RISC-V Processor Cores
View Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers full description to...
- see the entire Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers datasheet
- get in contact with Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers Supplier
Block Diagram of the FPGA Evaluation Platforms for RISC-V Processor Cores
Processor IP
- RT-630 Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Cloud/AI/ML SoC FIPS-140
- RT-660 DPA-Resistant Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
- RT-630-FPGA Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Cloud/AI/ML SoC FIPS-140
- RT-640 Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Automotive ASIL-B-ready
- Deep Learning Processor
- Near-threshold voltage and ultra-wide dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (UW-DVFS)