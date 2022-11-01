XIP3030C from Xiphera is a compact IP core designed for versatile support of all variants of the SHA-3 hash function and related extendable-output function SHAKE as well as the SHA-3 derived function cSHAKE and its variants KMAC, TupleHash and ParallelHash. Because of the versatile algorithm support, XIP3030C can be used in various applications that require SHA-3 hashing or other supported SHA-3 based functionalities. XIP3030C consumes only small amounts of logic resources that allows it to be used even in settings where resources are scarce.



XIP3030C has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP3030C does not rely on any manufacturer-specific features.