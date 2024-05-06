The PC820 pixel processor is an IP which provides pixel processing functions such as cropping, color space conversion (CSC), alpha blending, 3D LUT, and flexible resizing. It supports input data of various compressed or uncompressed RGB and YUV formats. After being processed by the pixel processor, the data can be output in uncompressed, compressed, or normalized formats.



PC820 is designed for easy SoC integration. It is well suited for display, rendering, camera, and video systems, as well as AI applications. The core is delivered as synthesizable RTL. It is technology independent and can be synthesized using a variety of libraries.



