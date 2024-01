The Rambus Compute Express Link® (CXL®) 3.1 controller is a parameterizable design for ASIC and FPGA implementations. It leverages the Rambus PCIe® 6.1 controller architecture for the CXL.io protocol and adds the CXL.cache and CXL.mem protocols specific to CXL. The controller exposes a native Tx/Rx user interface for CXL.io traffic as well as an Intel CXL-cache/mem Protocol Interface (CPI) for CXL.mem and CXL.cache traffic.