CAN FD FULL IP Core is a missing gap between CAN FD and CAN XL. It is called “CPU friendly” because it efficiently relieves it through configurable registers and… few additional innovations.



DCD’s CAN FD FULL IP Core is a versatile and adaptable solution for incorporating Controller Area Network (CAN) functionality into various systems. This IP module can be implemented independently, as part of an ASIC, or on an FPGA. It adheres to the ISO11898-1:2015 standard, enabling seamless communication in accordance with popular industry protocols.



This module provides support for both Classical CAN and CAN FD but to establish a physical connection to the CAN bus, external transceiver hardware is required. DCD’s solution utilizes a single or dual-ported Message RAM, which is located outside of the module itself. This storage medium is connected to the CAN FD Full through the Generic Master Interface, facilitating efficient message handling.



Depending on the specific integration chosen, it is possible for multiple controllers to share the same Message RAM, optimizing resource utilization. Furthermore, the Host CPU can easily connect to the CAN FULL IP Core module via the 32-bit Generic Interface, enabling seamless integration and streamlined data exchange.



The IP core is available in two versions – Basic and Safety-Enhanced.



This sophisticated solution’s been developed as ISO26262-10 Safety Element out of Context. It can optionally be improved by necessary safety mechanisms and provide detailed safety documentation: all ISO26262 soft IP SEooC required work products, which include complete Failure Modes Effects and Detection Analysis FMEDA analysis with step by step instruction to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis. All the safety-related work products were checked by a third-party, independent audit.



The conducted safety analysis depicts, that the safety metrics are fulfilled and both IPs reach the Automotive Safety Integrity Level ASIL-B (Single Point Fault Metric SPFM > 90%, Latent Fault Metric LFM > 60%). DCD-SEMI delivers a complete FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instruction to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis.



This ASIL-B ready design may easily be used in Automotive Safety Systems at the ASIL-B level, but DCD-SEMI may optionally deliver higher ASIL level ready IP. For further information and the optional features please contact our support.