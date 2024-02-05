CRYSTALS Dilithium core for accelerating NIST FIPS 204 Module Lattice Digital Signature algorithm
Dilithium is an integral part of the Cryptographic Suite for Algebraic Lattices (CRYSTALS), it is lattice-based digital signature algorithm designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers, placing it in the category of post-quantum cryptography (PQC).
Unlike traditional digital signature algorithms, Dilithium's security relies on the complexity of lattice problems, specifically the challenge of finding short vectors in a lattice.
Dilithium aims to provide a secure digital signature solution that remains resilient in the face of potential threats posed by quantum computers, which have the capacity to compromise conventional public-key cryptography algorithms like RSA and ECC.
CRYSTALS encompasses two cryptographic primitives: Kyber, a secure KEM, and Dilithium, a strongly EUF-CMA-secure digital signature algorithm.
Block Diagram of the CRYSTALS Dilithium core for accelerating NIST FIPS 204 Module Lattice Digital Signature algorithm
