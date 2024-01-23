eSi-Kyber is a hardware accelerator core designed to accelerate post-quantum Key Encapsulation Mechanism (KEM) as defined by NIST FIPS 203.



Kyber, an integral part of the Cryptographic Suite for Algebraic Lattices (CRYSTALS), is an IND-CCA2-secure key encapsulation mechanism known as ML-KEM. Its security is derived from the complexity of solving the learning-with-errors (LWE) problem over module lattices.



CRYSTALS encompasses two cryptographic primitives: Kyber, a secure KEM, and Dilithium, a strongly EUF-CMA-secure digital signature algorithm.

