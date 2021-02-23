CXL 2.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP
DesignWare CXL 2.0 IDE Security Module
The DesignWare CXL 2.0 IDE Security Module supports full-duplex for .cache/.mem and .io Rx and Tx directions. It provides efficient encryption/ decryption and authentication of FLITs and TLPs, based on optimized low latency AES-GCM cryptographic cores, that are specially developed to meet an optimal area vs. performance implementation.
View CXL 2.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP full description to...
- see the entire CXL 2.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP datasheet
- get in contact with CXL 2.0 Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security IP Supplier