CXL is high bandwidth, low latency interconnect lies between host processor and memory devices/accelerators or other network interface cards.

CXL cards has same form factor as PCIE , and can be used in same pcie slot.

Primesoc CXL controller cores can work in PCIE mode only(when auto negotiation fails) OR CXL mode having pcie transfers handled as IO flits, along with Cache and Mem transfers. The layers specified in CXL specification Transport, Datalink, Physical layers (digital packet) are implemented in PrimeSOC CXL IP along with PIPE interface logic connecting to PHY, AXI Bridging logic, CPI and CXS to connect to applications.