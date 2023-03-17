EMPOWER YOUR DESIGN WITH UNMATCHED CXL PERFORMANCE



Highly advanced and versatile CXL Controller IP that empowers your design with unparalleled speed, efficiency, and scalability.



At Rapid Silicon, we have developed a state-of-the-art CXL 3.0 compliant IP that enables seamless integration of CXL into your FPGA design. Our CXL Controller IP also supports CXL 2.0, 1.1, and 1.0 specifications and is compliant with the PCIe 6.0 and offers backward compatibility with PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1, 2.0, and 1.1. It features a highly configurable and scalable architecture that can be tailored to your specific needs, such as the number of lanes, datapath width, and power consumption. Moreover, our CXL Controller IP supports advanced features such as lane bonding, multicast, and error correction, ensuring the robustness and reliability of your system.



