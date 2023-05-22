The Synopsys Compute Express Link (CXL) Controller IP implements the port logic required to build a CXL device, host or switch, and can be configured for dual-mode applications supporting runtime-selectability between device and host mode. The configurable and scalable IP supports all key required features of the CXL 3.0 specification and full backward compatibility with CXL 2.0, 1.0 and 1.1 specifications. The IP also supports PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0, 5.0, 4.0, and 3.1 specifications, and can be easily connected to a Synopsys 64GT/s PHY through the built-in PIPE 6.x interface. The CXL controller supports Synopsys’ MultiStream architecture, offering multiple application interfaces for maximum throughput efficiency across various link widths and payloads. The high-quality, synthesizable IP is optimized for maximum throughput and minimum latency in a 64GT/s x16 configuration, but can be configured to support CXL port bifurcation and degraded modes, as well as all 3 defined CXL device types for maximum application flexibility. The Synopsys CXL Controller IP integrates quickly and easily into system-on-chip (SoC) designs with a user-friendly application interfaces or industry standard AMBA interfaces, with conservative timing suitable for a wide range of ASIC and FPGA technologies.