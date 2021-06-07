D2D Controller addon for D2D SR112G PHY with CXS interface
The DesignWare Die-to-Die Controller optimizes system performance by supporting two configurations for coherent and non-coherent data traffic between the SoC bus and each die. The latency-optimized configuration interfaces with the SoC fabric via a FLIT-based interface (Arm® CXS) and the generic configuration leverages the Arm 4 AXI interface. The DesignWare Dieto-Die Controller can be extended to support any aggregate bandwidth between the two dies using bifurcation into multiple parallel links.
