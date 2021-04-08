Die-to-Die (D2D) PHY IP is based on HBM electrical specification and will also be compatible with upcoming interface standards. It is used specifically for heterogenous chiplet solutions in wired communications, AI, and HPC applications. With recent advances in package technologies, it is possible to route high-speed signals within a package connecting multiple die either on Interposer or on Organic Substrate. Die-to-Die PHY IP offers a unique value proposition in terms of low power, high throughput, and low latency links enabling faster time to integration.