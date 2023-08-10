FTADDR is a memory controller for DDR2 and DDR3 SDRAM memory devices. It uses a strong error correction code to achieve exceptional fault tolerance.



On the memory side, it presents a DFI interface for connection to an on-chip physical layer (PHY) that manages the low-level timing and data recovery and then provides the I/O buffers. Towards the system-on-chip, it presents the memory through an AMBA AHB slave interface.



