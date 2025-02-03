TSMC 22nm ULL Wirebond I/O Library with ultra-low leakage 1.8V GPIO, 1.8V I2C ODIO and 1.8V Analog Cell
DDR3/ 3L/ DDR4/ LPDDR4 PHY, TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Technology
Optimized for low power, low latency, high performance, and small area, the InPsytech DDR/LPDDR combo PHY is provided as a hard macro, primarily delivered in GDSII format. Supporting the PHY macro is the RTL-based Calibration Accessories for PHY (CAP), which manages control features such as training, read/write leveling, skew controls, and PVT compensation, while also supporting manufacturing testing. The CAP includes an optional MCU for executing hardware-assisted, firmware-based training algorithms.
For further information, please contact an InPsytech sales representative at sales@inpsytech.com for details.
