DDR5 PHY for Samsung SF4X
Optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration, the Synopsys DDR5/4 PHY is provided as a hard DDR PHY that is primarily delivered as GDSII including integrated application-specific DDR5/4 I/ Os. Supporting the GDSII-based PHY is the RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) that includes PHY control features such as read/write leveling, data eye training, per-bit data deskew control, PVT compensation, and support for production testing of the DDR5/4 PHY. The PUB also includes an embedded calibration processor to execute hardware-assisted, firmware-based training algorithms.
The DDR5/4 PHY includes a DFI 5.0 interface to the memory controller and can be combined with Synopsys’ DDR5/4 controller for a complete DDR interface solution.
