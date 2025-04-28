The Synopsys DDR5/4 PHY is a complete physical layer IP interface (PHY) solution for ASIC, ASSP, and system-on-chip (SoC) applications requiring high-performance DDR5/4 SDRAM interfaces operating at up to 8400 Mbps. The Synopsy DDR5/4 PHY is ideal for systems that require high- speed, high-performance, and high-capacity memory solutions, typically using registered and load reduced memory modules (RDIMMs and LRDIMMs) with up to 4 physical ranks. Direct SDRAM on PCB systems are also supported.

Optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration, the Synopsys DDR5/4 PHY is provided as a hard DDR PHY that is primarily delivered as GDSII including integrated application-specific DDR5/4 I/ Os. Supporting the GDSII-based PHY is the RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) that includes PHY control features such as read/write leveling, data eye training, per-bit data deskew control, PVT compensation, and support for production testing of the DDR5/4 PHY. The PUB also includes an embedded calibration processor to execute hardware-assisted, firmware-based training algorithms.

The DDR5/4 PHY includes a DFI 5.0 interface to the memory controller and can be combined with Synopsys’ DDR5/4 controller for a complete DDR interface solution.