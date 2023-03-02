DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) (DDR5RCD01)
View DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) (DDR5RCD01) full description to...
- see the entire DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) (DDR5RCD01) datasheet
- get in contact with DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) (DDR5RCD01) Supplier
Block Diagram of the DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) (DDR5RCD01)
PMIC IP
- Power Management IC - I3C Basic Interface IP
- Input 3V-3.6V, VBG=1.23V BandGap; UMC 0.35um CDMOS Process
- 8V ~ 25V HV driver, UMC 0.35um 3.3V/5V/40V CDMOS logic process
- Power Management Unit(5-sets DC-DC, 2-sets REG, PowerSwitch, and Li-ion Charger) for Audio Platform; UMC 0.35um 3.3V/5V CDMOS process
- 110nm BCD process Synchronous High-Density Single-Port SRAM Compiler
- UMC 0.11um BCD process;Single-Port SRAM compiler