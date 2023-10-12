Deeply Embedded AI Accelerator for Microcontrollers and End-Point IoT Devices
Our unique differentiation starts with the ability to simultaneously execute multiple AI/ML models significantly expanding the realm of capability over existing approaches. This game-changing advantage is provided by the co-developed NeuroMosAIc Studio software’s ability to dynamically allocate HW resources to match the target workload resulting in highly optimized, low-power execution. The designer may also select the optional on-device training acceleration extension enabling iterative learning post-deployment. This key capability cuts the cord to cloud dependence while elevating the accuracy, efficiency, customization, and personalization without reliance on costly model retraining and deployment, thereby extending device lifecycles.
Block Diagram of the Deeply Embedded AI Accelerator for Microcontrollers and End-Point IoT Devices
