Controller IP for PCIe 5.0 Targeting Automotive
The DesignWare Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security Module for PCIe is pre-verified with the DesignWare Controller IP to help designers protect data transfer in their SoCs against tampering and physical attacks. The standards-compliant IDE Security Modules are designed and validated with Synopsys’ DesignWare Controller IP for PCIe to accelerate SoC integration, offering efficient confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection.
The DesignWare Controller IP for PCI Express has been silicon validated in over 1800 designs with multiple hardware platforms, PHYs and PCIe verification suites, thereby reducing risk and improving time-to-market. As the industry standard for PCI Express, Synopsys offers a comprehensive IP solution that is in volume production and has been successfully implemented in a wide range of applications.
