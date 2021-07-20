DDR5/4 PHY IP for GF12LP+
Optimized for high performance, low latency, low area, low power, and ease of integration, the DesignWare DDR5/4 PHY is provided as a hard DDR PHY that is primarily delivered as GDSII including integrated application-specific DDR5/4 I/ Os. Supporting the GDSII-based PHY is the RTL-based PHY Utility Block (PUB) that includes PHY control features such as read/write leveling, data eye training, per-bit data deskew control, PVT compensation, and support for production testing of the DDR5/4 PHY. The PUB also includes an embedded calibration processor to execute hardware-assisted, firmware-based training algorithms. The DDR5/4 PHY includes a DFI 5.0 interface to the memory controller and can be combined with Synopsys’ DDR5/4 controller for a complete DDR interface solution.
Video Demo of the DDR5/4 PHY IP for GF12LP+
SDRAMs such as DDR, LPDDR, and HBM offer unique advantages for automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile applications. However, the selected memory solution impacts the performance, power, and area requirements of SoCs, making it important to choose the right memory technology and interface IP for the target design. Meet your specific design targets by using Synopsys’ high-performance, silicon-proven DDR memory interface IP solutions compliant with the latest JEDEC standards.